Mazhar Ali Taj Abro Appointed As Deputy District Attorney Sanghar
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:41 PM
Renowned Lawyer and Social activist Mazhar Ali Taj Abro has been appointed Deputy District Attorney
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Renowned Lawyer and Social activist Mazhar Ali Taj Abro has been appointed Deputy District Attorney.
According to a notification issued by the Sindh Government on Monday, Mazhar Ali Taj Abro has been appointed Deputy District Attorney who has assumed charge of his office.
It was pertinent to mention here that Mazhar Ali Taj Abro is son of famous intellectual, judge, politician, educationist and journalist Taj Muhammad Abro.