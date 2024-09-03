Mazhar Chohan Calls On KP Governor, Discusses Political Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Former president PPP district Khaniwal, Mazhar Chohan called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Tuesday.
During the meeting they discussed current political situation, public problem and various proposals for the uplift of the province.
Talking to KP Governor Mazhar Chohan appreciated his struggle for the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and efforts for the welfare of the people.
He said that the balanced and people-friendly policies of Faisal Karim Kundi is rising the image of the party in the province.
Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that coming upto the expectations of the trust reposed in him by the party leadership atop his priorities and will never disappoint the people and particularly the party workers.
