Open Menu

Mazhar Chohan Calls On KP Governor, Discusses Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Mazhar Chohan calls on KP Governor, discusses political situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Former president PPP district Khaniwal, Mazhar Chohan called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Tuesday.

During the meeting they discussed current political situation, public problem and various proposals for the uplift of the province.

Talking to KP Governor Mazhar Chohan appreciated his struggle for the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and efforts for the welfare of the people.

He said that the balanced and people-friendly policies of Faisal Karim Kundi is rising the image of the party in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that coming upto the expectations of the trust reposed in him by the party leadership atop his priorities and will never disappoint the people and particularly the party workers.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

26 minutes ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

8 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

8 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

10 hours ago
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

10 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

14 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

23 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan