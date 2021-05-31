Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh assumes charge as DIG Police Larkana range

Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh has taken-over the charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Larkana Range, officially stated here on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh has taken-over the charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Larkana Range, officially stated here on Monday.

Meanwhile, after taking over the charge of DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh held a meeting with police officers aimed at maintaining the law and order situation and making comprehensive planning for dealing with criminal elements with iron hands.

The DIG Larkana directed the Police officers to ensure the protection of lives and properties of common men and cop with street crime, highway robberies, motorcycle snatching and other social evils, all outlaws and their facilitators should be taken to their logical end and brought behind the bar.

DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh further apprised that meeting that concerned SSPs of respective district should initiate the crackdown operation against the offenders, proclaimed absconders and other criminals, all their hideouts be destroyed.