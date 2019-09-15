UrduPoint.com
MBBS, BDS Pre-admission Entry Test Held In Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Testing Services (NTS), Islamabad on Sunday conducted a pre-entry test at Police Training school, Larkana for the admission to first year MBBS & BDS for the session 2019-2020 in different medical colleges.

A total of 3493 male and female candidates appeared for the selection on merit and self-finance seats in Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana, Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana and Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana.

Under tight vigilance and security arrangements, the process started in the presence of the officials of the NTS Islamabad, Vice Chancellor, SMBBMU Larkana Professor Anila Attaur Rehman, Principal and Chairman Academic Council of CMC Professor K. Das, Registrar, SMBBMU, Director Admissions SMBBMU Larkana, the Selection board of the SMBBMU Larkana and other officials so as to make it transparent.

SMBBMU Larkana Vice Chancellor Professor Anila Attaur Rehman told media persons at the Centre that the candidates from Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Nausheroferoze and Dadu districts have appeared in the pre-admission entry test.

She said that for the entry test some 3493 male and female candidates were registered at CMC Selection Centre Larkana for the total 250 seats on merit and of self-finance in various medical colleges of Sindh while 50 seats in BDS in Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana.

Professor Anila Attaur Rehman termed the pre-admission entry test "a movement towards merit" which should have to be encouraged.

She said the result of the pre-admission entry test would be announced within two days.

