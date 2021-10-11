MBBS final year student commits suicide

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) ::A medical student of final year here on Monday committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at Village Tarlandi, police said.

According to family sources, they went to the room of the deceased Mohammad Obaidullah after hearing a fire.

They found the body of Obaidullah lying on the floor with a pistol. The reason behind the suicide was not yet ascertained.

The deceased was a student of MBBS final year at Khyber Medical College, the family sources said.