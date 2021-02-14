MBBS first year batch classes in LUMHS to start from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The classes of new first year MBBS batch 2020-2021 in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro will be started from February 15.

According to the Registrar, classes will be conducted under strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures of the government against COVID -19.

Students are advised to appear in classes by wearing face masks and also bring pocket size hand sanitizers with them.

The students should also maintain social distance while attending classes, demonstrations, laboratories, he said and added that the university management would not allow those students to attend classes or in hostels who have fever, cough and other related symptoms, Registrar stressed.