MBBS New Batch Classes To Start In LUMHS From Feb15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

MBBS new batch classes to start in LUMHS from Feb15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Registrar Liaquat University of Health and Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has informed here on Saturday that classes of new first year MBBS batch 2020-2021 will be started from February 15, 2021.

The Registrar said that the classes will be conducted under strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures of the government against COVID -19.

He advised the students to appear in classes by wearing face masks and also bring pocket size hand sanitizers with them. The students should also maintain social distance while attending classes, demonstrations, laboratories, he said and added that the university management would not allow those students to attend classes or in hostels who have fever, cough and other related symptoms.

More Stories From Pakistan

