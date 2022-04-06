(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The body of final year MBBS student of ISRA University Hyderabad, Pehlaj Rai was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday.

The body of Pehlaj Rai, a student from Umerkot, has been shifted to Hyderabad Civil Hospital for postmortem.

According to the university management, the MBBS final year students were on leave but Pehlaj Rai was staying in his hostel room.

Meanwhile, DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has taken notice of the incident and asked the SSP to submit a detailed report about the incident.

The DIG asked the SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai to investigate every aspect of the student's death and submit a detailed report to his office at the earliest.