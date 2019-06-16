UrduPoint.com
MBS Accused Archrival Iran Of Attacks On Oil Tankers

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 08:48 PM

MBS accused archrival Iran of attacks on oil tankers

Riaz (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has accused archrival Iran of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, adding he won't hesitate to tackle any threats to the kingdom."We do not want a war in the region...

But we won't hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests," MBS told pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat in an interview, says in media reports."The Iranian regime did not respect the presence of the Japanese prime minister as a guest in Tehran and responded to his (diplomatic) efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese," MBS added in his first public comment since the attacks.The Saudi crown prince also added that the kingdom plays an important role in the international community by "securing the delivery of oil supplies to safeguard the stability of the international economy.

