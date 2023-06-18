(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi on Sunday said in a bold and visionary move, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had announced plans for The Line city in Neom, an ambitious project set to transform the concept of urban living.

Designed to accommodate a staggering 10 million people, The Line city aimed to become a beacon of progress, innovation, and sustainability under the dynamic leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, he informed the media persons in a virtual meeting from Riyadh.

Dr. Naif explained that the city, located on the pristine Red Sea coast in northwest Saudi Arabia, spanned over 26,500 square kilometers, making it one of the largest independent urban projects in the world. With a strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, it was poised to become a global hub for trade and investment, he maintained.

He said at the heart of Neom, the city's philosophy lied a commitment to sustainable development as Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman envisions a future where cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

He said the city would be powered by 100% renewable energy, making it one of the largest carbon-neutral urban centers on the planet.

Dr. Naif said it would boast state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, including advanced artificial intelligence systems, autonomous transportation networks, and smart city solutions. The Crown Prince's vision incorporated the latest advancements in robotics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology, aiming to create an ecosystem conducive to innovation and scientific breakthroughs, he added.

He further said the city would prioritize quality of life for its residents as a comprehensive healthcare system, world-class education institutions, and an abundance of recreational and cultural facilities would cater to the diverse needs of its inhabitants. With a focus on nurturing talent, it planned to attract leading researchers, entrepreneurs, and creative minds from around the globe, he emphasized.

Dr. Naif said the project's estimated cost was a staggering $500 billion, demonstrating the Saudi government's commitment to driving economic diversification and reducing the country's dependence on oil.

He said the Crown Prince aimed to attract foreign investment, leveraging Neom as an enticing opportunity for international businesses and venture capitalists.

He said the city would be divided into several districts, each with its unique characteristics and offerings. The coastal area would feature pristine beaches and waterfront residences, while the industrial zone would host manufacturing facilities and logistics centers, he added.

He said the Research and Technology Park would serve as an incubator for innovation and scientific advancement, while the entertainment and tourism district would offer world-class attractions and leisure activities.

Dr. Naif was of the view that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman envisioned The Line city as a model for future urban development, setting new standards in sustainability, technology, and livability. The project was not only a testament to Saudi Arabia's commitment to progress but also a beacon of hope for a more prosperous and interconnected world, he added.

As The Line city begins to take shape, he said the world was eagerly awaiting the realization of this audacious endeavor and with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's visionary leadership and the support of global partners, it had the potential to redefine the future of urban living and become a testament to human ingenuity.

Taking to twitter, he informed that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman would have an interview on the Discovery Channel on June 26, in which he would bring main features of The Line city in the limelight of the world, located in Neom.

