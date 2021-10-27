UrduPoint.com

MC Burewala Holds Kashmir Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

MC Burewala holds Kashmir rally

Local Municipal Corporation Wednesday staged a massive 'Kashmir rally' on Indian illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir in 1947 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Local Municipal Corporation Wednesday staged a massive 'Kashmir rally' on Indian illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir in 1947 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here.

A large number of citizens including public and private educational institutions participated the rally by strapping black bands on their arms.

They shouted loud slogans as soon Kashmir will become part of Pakistan and the rally was started from press club and culminated at Corporation office.

Chairman MC Ashiq Araein and Chief Officer Akram Wahla spoke on the occasion.

They said Pakistani nation is ready to shed every drop of its blood to get the Kashmir liberate from illegal occupation of brutal Indian forces.

The participants chanted slogans against India for illegal occupation of Kashmir and they also urged the international community to persuade India to withdraw troops from IIOJ&K.

Related Topics

Pakistan India From Blood

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Co ..

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Comments are Unacceptable, and h ..

13 minutes ago
 Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for a ..

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for aspiring students across Pakist ..

18 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash betwe ..

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauma ..

22 minutes ago
 Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 ICCI calls for focusing on ASEAN region to promote ..

ICCI calls for focusing on ASEAN region to promote exports

2 minutes ago
 PRC organizes awareness session for journalists on ..

PRC organizes awareness session for journalists on 'Fire Safety, First Aid'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.