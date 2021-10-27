MC Burewala holds Kashmir rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Local Municipal Corporation Wednesday staged a massive 'Kashmir rally' on Indian illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir in 1947 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Local Municipal Corporation Wednesday staged a massive 'Kashmir rally' on Indian illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir in 1947 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here.

A large number of citizens including public and private educational institutions participated the rally by strapping black bands on their arms.

They shouted loud slogans as soon Kashmir will become part of Pakistan and the rally was started from press club and culminated at Corporation office.

Chairman MC Ashiq Araein and Chief Officer Akram Wahla spoke on the occasion.

They said Pakistani nation is ready to shed every drop of its blood to get the Kashmir liberate from illegal occupation of brutal Indian forces.

The participants chanted slogans against India for illegal occupation of Kashmir and they also urged the international community to persuade India to withdraw troops from IIOJ&K.