MC Chief Officer foils attempt to seize state land

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Officer of a Municipal Corporation (MC) foiled an attempt to seize state land consisting of six canals.

Chief Officer of MC Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Rana Kashif reached along with the staff on a tip off at place where a six canal state land was being seized by unidentified occupation mafia.

The officer registered First Information Report against the accused with local police station after taking goods placed on the land into custody.

Police stated to have initiated action after booking the alleged would-be land grabbers on report of the Chief Officer.

Accused fled from the scene but their search was on, said the police official.