MC chief visits journalist colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Chief Officer Ali Abbass Bukhari on Sunday visited journalist colony and reviewed the potholes and faulty street lights.

According to the details, the survey was conducted as per the direction of Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi.

After completion of the survey, repair work of roads and street lights would be started by next week.

Surveillance was also being carried out in journalist colony to control dengue. Lahore Press Club (LPC) office bearers were also present.