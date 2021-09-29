UrduPoint.com

MC Demolishes Encroachments, Fines Trespassers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:24 PM

Metropolitan Corporation removed encroachments and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on trespassers, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation removed encroachments and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on trespassers, here on Wednesday.

Following instructions from Commissioner Multan and administrator Metropolitan Corporation, Dr Irshaad Ahmed, the staffers of Metropolitan Corporation visited different areas of Gulistan colony ,Bismillah Chowk and many other encroached sites.

They demolished illegal structures and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on different trespassers.

The administrator also directed staffers to conduct raids on daily basis to discourage encroachments. He also hinted that the government had zero tolerance policy against encroachers.

