MC Demolishes Illegal Constructions
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Municipal Corporation demolished various illegal constructions and removed
encroachments during a special crackdown launched across the region here
on Thursday.
In line with special directions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,
the municipal corporations under the supervision of divisional administration
launched a special crackdown against encroachment. The municipal corporation
Multan targeted Vehari Road, Hussain Agahi, Clock Tower Chowk and other
areas and demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments.
Speaking on the occasion, CEO Municipal Corporation, Iqbal Khan said the crackdown
was being conducted on the direction of the provincial government. He said that
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan had directed stern action against
the encroachers involved in creating hurdle in implementation of government orders.
He said that as per directives of the Commissioner, zero tolerance policy was
being adopted against encroachments which not only creating hurdle in uninterrupted
traffic flow but also affected beauty of the city.
APP/thh/miu
