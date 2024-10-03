MC demolishes illegal constructions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Municipal Corporation demolished various illegal constructions and removed

encroachments during a special crackdown launched across the region here

on Thursday.

In line with special directions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

the municipal corporations under the supervision of divisional administration

launched a special crackdown against encroachment. The municipal corporation

Multan targeted Vehari Road, Hussain Agahi, Clock Tower Chowk and other

areas and demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Municipal Corporation, Iqbal Khan said the crackdown

was being conducted on the direction of the provincial government. He said that

Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan had directed stern action against

the encroachers involved in creating hurdle in implementation of government orders.

He said that as per directives of the Commissioner, zero tolerance policy was

being adopted against encroachments which not only creating hurdle in uninterrupted

traffic flow but also affected beauty of the city.

APP/thh/miu