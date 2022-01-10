MC directs Municipal Officers to visit different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All Taluka Municipal Officers (TMOs) should ensure visit in their respective areas besides solving the problems of the people Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Monday at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :All Taluka Municipal Officers (TMOs) should ensure visit in their respective areas besides solving the problems of the people Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Monday at his office.

All TMOs of the Sukkur, other concerned officers and operational staff were also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that manpower should be ensured in the field and same cleanliness standards would be maintained in city and backward areas also.