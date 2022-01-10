UrduPoint.com

MC Directs Municipal Officers To Visit Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:47 PM

MC directs Municipal Officers to visit different areas

All Taluka Municipal Officers (TMOs) should ensure visit in their respective areas besides solving the problems of the people Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Monday at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :All Taluka Municipal Officers (TMOs) should ensure visit in their respective areas besides solving the problems of the people Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Monday at his office.

All TMOs of the Sukkur, other concerned officers and operational staff were also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that manpower should be ensured in the field and same cleanliness standards would be maintained in city and backward areas also.

Related Topics

Visit Sukkur Same Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Anti-vaccine groups co-opt Djokovic's visa fight

Anti-vaccine groups co-opt Djokovic's visa fight

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 cases cross 15 percent in city, says Murt ..

Covid-19 cases cross 15 percent in city, says Murtaza Wahab

2 minutes ago
 Subsidized cart bazaar setup in Multan

Subsidized cart bazaar setup in Multan

2 minutes ago
 Rs 1,138b credit offtake shows private sector's co ..

Rs 1,138b credit offtake shows private sector's confidence, growth momentum: Pri ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates new ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates new LPC body

2 minutes ago
 France to Double Number of Police Officers on Grou ..

France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030 - Macron

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.