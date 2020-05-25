UrduPoint.com
MC Distributes Eid Gifts Among Homeless, Patients

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation (MC) distributed Eid gifts among homeless people and patients on the directions of Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq.

Commissioner Shanul Haq said it was our moral duty not to forget those in distress on happiest occasion of Eid and had to share our joys with them.

He prayed for the early recovery of the patients.

The corporation teams distributed gifts and sweets at children and kidney hospitals. Chief Officer municipal corporation Iqbal Fareed said gifts were also distributed among women at Daar - Ul - Amaan and prisoners of Central jail.

