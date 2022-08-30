MC East providing every possible help to flood victims

Municipal Commissioner DMC East Faheem Khan has said that they are trying to provide all possible help to the flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner DMC East Faheem Khan has said that they are trying to provide all possible help to the flood victims.

He expressed these views along with Directors Tauqir Abbas and Agha Sameer during the inspection of the work of delivery of relief goods to the flood victims.

He said that DMC East is taking care of food and drink water supplies and other necessary items to the flood victims under the leadership of Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh.

He further said that the flood victims are our guests and it is the joint responsibility of all of us to take care of their needs. The needs, including drinking, can be made possible only with collective assistance, he said.