MC head clerk arrested for embezzling salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :After the cancellation of interim bail by Lahore High Court (LHC), Anti-corruption Establishment Sargodha division claimed on Saturday to have arrested a Municipal Committee head clerk on the charge of embezzling salaries of twenty sanitary workers in Kundian.

According to official sources, minority councilor town committee Kundian Hameed Gill had submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha division Asma Ejaz Cheema alleging that Municipal Committee head clerk Nadeem Anwer, with the connivance of officials of department concerned received Rs 228,860 from head office for the disbursement of salaries among twenty sanitary workers but he did not pay salaries to sanitary workers.

Taking action on the application, Asma Ejaz referred the case to ACE circle officer Adnan Hayder for inquiry.

In the inquiry report, the Head Clerk was found guilty and the accused had got interim bail from special judge Anti Corruption Sargodha.

Later, the anti-corruption Sargodha court and high court rejected his interim bail as he was not pursuing the case.

Nadeem Anwer was managed to escape from the court.

The ACE team arrested him after a successful raid and sent him behind bars for necessarylegal action.