UrduPoint.com

MC Head Clerk Arrested For Embezzling Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MC head clerk arrested for embezzling salaries

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :After the cancellation of interim bail by Lahore High Court (LHC), Anti-corruption Establishment Sargodha division claimed on Saturday to have arrested a Municipal Committee head clerk on the charge of embezzling salaries of twenty sanitary workers in Kundian.

According to official sources, minority councilor town committee Kundian Hameed Gill had submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha division Asma Ejaz Cheema alleging that Municipal Committee head clerk Nadeem Anwer, with the connivance of officials of department concerned received Rs 228,860 from head office for the disbursement of salaries among twenty sanitary workers but he did not pay salaries to sanitary workers.

Taking action on the application, Asma Ejaz referred the case to ACE circle officer Adnan Hayder for inquiry.

In the inquiry report, the Head Clerk was found guilty and the accused had got interim bail from special judge Anti Corruption Sargodha.

Later, the anti-corruption Sargodha court and high court rejected his interim bail as he was not pursuing the case.

Nadeem Anwer was managed to escape from the court.

The ACE team arrested him after a successful raid and sent him behind bars for necessarylegal action.

Related Topics

Corruption Lahore High Court Minority Kundian Sargodha Circle From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

11 minutes ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

2 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.