UrduPoint.com

MC Imposes Fines Of Rs 4.1 Mln On Shopkeepers For Encroachments Last Year

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 4.1 million on various shopkeepers over encroachments in the city during the last year 2022.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city on a daily basis.

The team also issued tickets of Rs 2.7 million to shopkeepers of urdu Bazaar, Kutchery bazaar, General Bus Stand, Block no 2 and others bazaars of the city over encroachments during the last year, he said.

Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya further said that Municipal corporationteam imposed a fine of Rs 752,000 for keeping animals in residential areas ofthe city during the same period.

