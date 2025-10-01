Open Menu

MC Impounds 63 Cows, Demolishes Nine Sheds

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Municipal Corporation Officer Zoya Baloch on Wednesday impounded 63 cows and demolished nine illegal sheds in city.

According to MC spokesperson here, following the directives of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, the administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal livestock enclosures in the city.

During the past two days, operations were carried out in various areas, including Block No. 15, 16, Shaukat Hayat Colony, and near the railway line in Islampura, and PERA force accompanied the operation team.

Zoya Baloch stated that keeping livestock in urban areas not only affects sanitation but also leads to sewage issues and environmental pollution.

