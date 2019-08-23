MC inaugurates landscape project in KU

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that universities were considered the crown of any city where educational and environment should be better

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that universities were considered the crown of any city where educational and environment should be better.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of Karachi University Landscape-I (from Silver Jubilee gate to Azadi Chowk) and the start of the tree plantation campaign, said a statement on Friday.

The launching of tree plantation campaign in such a disciplined way in University of Karachi would definitely add to its beauty and environment, the MC said.

He said that the university administration and leadership has done a commendable job and took the step which is needed in whole country.

Vice chancellor of Karachi University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Shahzad, Prof. Dr. Raheela Ikram, Dr. Nasreen Aslam Shah, Prof. Dr. Shahnaz Ghazi, Prof. Dr. Tabassum Mehboob, Prof. Dr. Tahir Ali, Dr. Moiz Khan, Dr. Faheem and others were also present on this occasion.

After wards the chief guest Dr. Syed Saif and the teachers planted saplings of various species in the university.

Speaking on this occasion, MC Dr Saif said that in all over the world nature protection was given importance but our attitude is quite opposite.

He said we also need to have botanist to work beyond their own institutions and carry out experiments to extend the forestry.

Dr. Saif said that it was hard to speak in educational institutions and especially in Karachi University as what we said here was analyzed also and get the numbers accordingly.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi said that we have a plan to make the university green and beautiful as this being the biggest university of the country.

He said that the university was working on policy making at different forums and the recommendations on landscaping, greenery and tree plantation would be submitted to the government.

We have expert botanist here and would take care of the plants on permanent basis, he said.

He said that students were also part of this campaign and were planting saplings and taking the responsibility of their protection.

He said that Karachi University have 57 departments and 23 research institute and planting 100 saplings by each and every department could improve the situation, he added.