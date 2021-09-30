MC inspects sanitary condition in several UCs of Sukkur

Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different Union Councils (Ucs) and areas of the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different Union Councils (Ucs) and areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, MC Shaikh said there is a need to work actively to ensure the provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

Officials concerned were also present on the occasion.