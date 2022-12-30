MC Jaranwala to recruit 33 drivers, helpers, mechanic

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Municipal Committee (MC) Jaranwala has decided to recruit 33 drivers, helpers and mechanic for improvement of solid waste management in Jaranwala City.

A spokesman for MC Jaranwala said here on Friday that all recruitments would be made purely on 3-year contract basis in a project of "Provision of Machinery & Equipment for Improvement of Solid Waste Management in Jaranwala City" under Punjab City Programme.

He said that drivers would be recruited against 20 posts and helpers on 12 posts in addition to filling a post of mechanic.

He said that the candidates who had domicile of Faisalabad district were eligible for the recruitment and they could apply for these posts up to January 17, 2023 along with necessary documents. More information in this regard could be obtained from chief officer MC Jaranwala office during working hours, a spokesman added.