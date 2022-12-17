MC Jhumra to auction two contracts on Dec 24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Municipal Committee Chak Jhumra would auction two contracts on Dec 24, 2022, for the remaining period of fiscal year 2022-23.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that the committee would auction contracts of taxi stand/ car parking fee and slaughter house fee. He said that reserved price for the contract of taxi stand/ car parking fee was Rs 522,277, while Rs 82,640 was fixed as reserved prices for the contracts of slaughter house fee.

The contractors would be bound to charge Rs 30 as fee daily from each vehicle at taxi stand/ car parking whereas Rs 20 would be daily fee for slaughtering small animals, Rs 50 for big animal and Rs100 for camel at the slaughter house.

The bidders would be bound to deposit 10 per cent of the reserved price before taking part in the auction. More information in this regard could be obtained from the office of Municipal Officer (Finance) Municipal Committee Chak Jhumra, he added.