MC Karachi Constitutes "Baghban Committee" For Preservation Of Parks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directive of Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani ,the Metropolitan Corporation Karachi on Monday constituted a committee "Baghban" comprising of local persons for preserving and taking care of parks of the city, Director General Parks Taha Saleem established third group of Baghban at 2K Park Nazimabad and members of local committee were provided special shirts inscribed with 'KMC Parks', said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Taha Saleem said that results are fruitful so far and committees formed at Sir Syed Park and Hill Park had done good job.

He hoped that such committees would help the KMC in preserving the parks and make them neat and clean, adding that these committees would also help in keeping the facilities at the parks intact for long.

The Director General Parks was of the view that Nazimabad is one of the developed areas of the city where there are many parks and playgrounds but most of them are in dilapidated condition. Saleem said that the Baghban system is being introduced for making these parks available for the public.

He said that Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani had also directed Metropolitan Corporation to plant trees to reduce air pollution and make the city beautiful.