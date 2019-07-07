MC KMC Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman promoted to grade 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The selection board of the Cabinet Secretariat of the Federal Government (Establishment Division) in its meeting had approved the promotion of KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman to grade 20.

Dr.

Syed Saif-ur-Rehman was a senior office of the Pakistan Administrative Service who has served on various important posts like deputy commissioner Karachi Central, EDO E&IP Department of City Government Karachi, Commissioner of district Zhob of Balochistan, said a statement issued by KMC on Sunday.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has congratulated Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on getting the promotion.