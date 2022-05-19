UrduPoint.com

MC Korangi For Computerisation Of Tax Recovery System

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 06:36 PM

MC Korangi for computerisation of tax recovery system

Municipal Commissioner DMC Korangi Waseem Mustafa Soomro said that the budget of fiscal year 2022-23 would be prepared by in view of public interest, adding that the tax recovery system would be completely computerised

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner DMC Korangi Waseem Mustafa Soomro said that the budget of fiscal year 2022-23 would be prepared by in view of public interest, adding that the tax recovery system would be completely computerised.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of departmental heads of DMC Korangi regarding budget preparations for the financial year 2022-23 , said a statement.

He further directed the departments concerned to perform their duties diligently to timely resolve issues faced by the public and further increase the revenue.

Related Topics

Budget Korangi

Recent Stories

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at C ..

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at Cannes

15 minutes ago
 Regional consultant (Ombudsman) hold open court

Regional consultant (Ombudsman) hold open court

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize Condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize Condolence Meeting in the Memory of La ..

40 minutes ago
 DC for speedy rehabilitation of infrastructure

DC for speedy rehabilitation of infrastructure

2 minutes ago
 Traders urges district admin to launch integrated ..

Traders urges district admin to launch integrated anti-encroachment drive

2 minutes ago
 Rs 3900.59mln schemes of SH&ME sector approved

Rs 3900.59mln schemes of SH&ME sector approved

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.