MC Korangi for computerisation of tax recovery system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner DMC Korangi Waseem Mustafa Soomro said that the budget of fiscal year 2022-23 would be prepared by in view of public interest, adding that the tax recovery system would be completely computerised.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of departmental heads of DMC Korangi regarding budget preparations for the financial year 2022-23 , said a statement.

He further directed the departments concerned to perform their duties diligently to timely resolve issues faced by the public and further increase the revenue.