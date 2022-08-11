MC Korangi reviews de-watering after rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Korangi Waseem Mustafa Soomro on Thursday reviewed the de-watering after the rain at different streets of Korangi and Landhi zones here.

Speaking on the occasion, he told the residents that the staff equipped with heavy machinery was on roads in the district Korangi to facilitate the masses during rain, said a statement.

The municipal commissioner said that rain emergency was declared throughout the Korangi district and all-out efforts were being made to provide best possible services to the masses during monsoon season.