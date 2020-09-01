UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MC Lauds Municipal's Field Staff Performance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:30 PM

MC lauds Municipal's field staff performance

The Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh congratulated officers and workers over successful cleanliness operation during Ashura

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh congratulated officers and workers over successful cleanliness operation during Ashura.

He stated that the performance of SMC in the field was exceptional and this was just due to the dedication showed by the team.

He said the department always acknowledges the efforts and dedication of its workers and officers. He said that providing the best cleanliness services was our utmost priority and in this regard, the department would be providing special cleanliness services during the whole month of Muharram.

SMC has made extra ordinary sanitation arrangements during 9th and 10th Muharram with special focus at religious sessions of mourning and procession routes.

Related Topics

Sukkur Muhammad Ali Best Muharram

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Kushner says it is possible 22 Arab sta ..

4 minutes ago

PCB resumes post-corona careful cricket activities

4 minutes ago

PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

KP finance deptt, SNG hold orientation session on ..

3 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

44 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.