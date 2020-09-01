The Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh congratulated officers and workers over successful cleanliness operation during Ashura

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh congratulated officers and workers over successful cleanliness operation during Ashura.

He stated that the performance of SMC in the field was exceptional and this was just due to the dedication showed by the team.

He said the department always acknowledges the efforts and dedication of its workers and officers. He said that providing the best cleanliness services was our utmost priority and in this regard, the department would be providing special cleanliness services during the whole month of Muharram.

SMC has made extra ordinary sanitation arrangements during 9th and 10th Muharram with special focus at religious sessions of mourning and procession routes.