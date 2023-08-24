Open Menu

MC Launches Campaign Against Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 05:53 PM

MC launches campaign against encroachments

The municipal cooperation (MC) launched a campaign against encroachments, here on Thursday

CHICHAWATTNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The municipal cooperation (MC) launched a campaign against encroachments, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, encroachment were removed from Church Road, Jinnah Chowk, Ghass Mandi, Soori Street and Dipalpur Bazaar.

Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed, along with Chief Officer Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed, chaired a performance review meeting at the Commissioner's office here. Additional Commissioner Coordinator Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Local Government Dr Saifullah, Deputy Director Azhar Nabi Dewaan and AC Genenal Aliza Rehan attended the meeting.

The commissioner and administrator said that since July 1, 67 cases of the building plan approved have been received, of which 37 cases have been processed and also ordered to speed up the campaign to eliminate stray dogs in the city.

Chief Officer Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed said on August 23 that seven seven stray dogs were destroyed in the city in just one day.

