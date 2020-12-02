UrduPoint.com
MC Notifies 20 Enforcement Inspectors To Curb Illegal Constructions

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:10 AM

MC notifies 20 enforcement inspectors to curb illegal constructions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation has appointed 20 enforcement inspectors to curb illegal constructions and encroachment mafia.

Metropolitan Corporation has issued notification of appointment of inspectors under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that new areas will be assigned for inspection to all enforcement inspectors.

He said that practical steps were being taken to completely eliminate illegal constructions.

He said crackdown against encroachment, wall chalking land grabber mafia will be speed up.

Javed Akhtar said that action against illegal slaughter houses and parking stands will also be taken.

He said that the metropolitan corporation was being strengthened by improving revenue recovery of the institution.

