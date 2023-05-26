MC official held over bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an official of Metropolitan Corporation (MC) over bribe here on Friday.

According to the spokesperson,a citizen Samiullah stated in his application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema that building surveyor of Metropolitan Corporation named Arshad Pervaiz demanded Rs.

70,000 bribe for approving maps of his two shops at Tariqabad market.Later,the official demanded Rs 40,000 more.

Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz tasked Zeshaan Haider,circle officer ACE to inquire the matter.

The circle officer along with senior Civil Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan raided and nabbed Arshad Pervaiz red handed while taking bribe.

Further investigation was underway.