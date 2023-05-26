UrduPoint.com

MC Official Held Over Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MC official held over bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an official of Metropolitan Corporation (MC) over bribe here on Friday.

According to the spokesperson,a citizen Samiullah stated in his application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema that building surveyor of Metropolitan Corporation named Arshad Pervaiz demanded Rs.

70,000 bribe for approving maps of his two shops at Tariqabad market.Later,the official demanded Rs 40,000 more.

Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz tasked Zeshaan Haider,circle officer ACE to inquire the matter.

The circle officer along with senior Civil Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan raided and nabbed Arshad Pervaiz red handed while taking bribe.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Circle Market

Recent Stories

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

8 minutes ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.