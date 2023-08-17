Open Menu

MC Orangi Town Inspects Park

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Municipal Commissioner Orangi Town Agha Fahad on Thursday inspected a park at Orangi Town no 12 and directed the officials concerned to take steps for cleaning and development works in the park to facilitate visitors specially women and children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Municipal Commissioner Orangi Town Agha Fahad on Thursday inspected a park at Orangi Town no 12 and directed the officials concerned to take steps for cleaning and development works in the park to facilitate visitors specially women and children.

Earlier, he also visited a school which is being operated under the management of Town Municipal Administration.

The Municipal Commissioner inquired about their problems from the students in the schools.

While talking to the teachers and students, the MC Orangi said that the construction and repair of the TMC schools in Orangi Town be also executed.

He directed to ensure cleanliness, water supply and attendance of staff in the schools.

Agha Fahad said that all available resources should be utilized to ensure the provision of the best municipal facilities to the people.

