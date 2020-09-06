MC plants sapling in Qasim park

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh planted a sapling at Qasim Park on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MC said that a green environment is imperative for keeping earth clean and protected against multiple hazards.

"It is our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes," he said.

He urged the people to participate in tree plantation for reducing the environmental hazards.

He said that planting trees and looking after them is a religious and natural duty.

He prayed for the safety and unity of the country and well being of the people of Pakistan after planting the sapling.

Revenue, environment protection agency, TMA and other officials of the forest department were present on the occasion.