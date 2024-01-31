Open Menu

MC, PML-N Forge Future Political Unity As Attique And Shehbaz Meet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM

The All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) have reached an agreement to collaborate in future politics in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim Conference has announced

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) have reached an agreement to collaborate in future politics in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim Conference has announced .

The consensus was reached during a meeting at Model Town Lahore on Tuesday between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the Muslim Conference delegation led by MC President Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, as reported by Muslim Conference spokesperson Hameed Shaheen told APP.

The spokesperson said PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif stated that the Muslim League and Muslim Conference were like two souls in one body, and this unity had spanned over the past 40 years.

Shehbaz mentioned that Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, and their teams had stood united in national politics, and this unity needed to be maintained.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on the occasion that both parties give priority to unity in the Kashmiri freedom struggle, and they could not remain aloof from the special circumstances prevailing in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed the belief that the understanding between PML-N and MC would have a positive impact on efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

MC Chief Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan specially thanked for the inclusion of the Kashmir dispute in the electoral manifesto of the Pakistan Muslim League-N. Present in the meeting were ex-Federal Minister Khwaja Saad Ragique, President AJK Muslim League Shah Abdul Qadir, and others.

