MC Retrieves Commercial Land Worth Rs 1b From Encroachers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 05:37 PM

A team of Municipal Committee Burewala Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation demolishing illegal shops, make-shift structures and retrieved five Kanal commercial land owned by the state valuing around Rs 1 billion

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A team of Municipal Committee Burewala Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation demolishing illegal shops, make-shift structures and retrieved five Kanal commercial land owned by the state valuing around Rs 1 billion.

Anti-encroachment squad led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Basit Siddiqui, CO Imtiaz Ahmad Joiya and MOR Malik Ghulam Jilani dismantled the illegal structures with the help of heavy machinery from the old Tahsil site in the heart of the city measuring over five Kanal.

The squad was accompanying police personnel, besides officials of Mepco, SNGPL and PTCL.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts to transform Burewala into a model city, AC Siddiqui said adding that it would continue in the future without any discrimination as per orders of the Punjab government.

APP/aaj/ifi

