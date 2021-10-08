MC reviews arrangements for the processions during 12-Rabi-ul-Awal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shailh reviewed the arrangements for the processions during 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

He reviewed the cleaning, conditions of roads and other required arrangements in the city during a meeting he chaired, said a statement here on Friday.

In this the Sukkur Municipal Commissioner visited the Clock Tower Chowk, Shikarpur road, Bander road and other areas.