MC Reviews Arrangements For The Processions During 12-Rabi-ul-Awal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shailh reviewed the arrangements for the processions during 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.
He reviewed the cleaning, conditions of roads and other required arrangements in the city during a meeting he chaired, said a statement here on Friday.
In this the Sukkur Municipal Commissioner visited the Clock Tower Chowk, Shikarpur road, Bander road and other areas.