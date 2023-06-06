M&C Saatchi World Services clinches Gold Effie Award

(@FahadShabbir)

M&C Saatchi World Services' groundbreaking ad, "Let's Talk - Addressing Pakistan's Brown Bag Syndrome" for FCDO won the prestigious Gold Effie Award in the non-profit category

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :M&C Saatchi World Services' groundbreaking ad, "Let's Talk - Addressing Pakistan's Brown Bag Syndrome" for FCDO won the prestigious Gold Effie Award in the non-profit category.

The fifth Pakistan Effie Awards were held at the Expo Center in Karachi and organized by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), a news release said.

The Effie Awards is a globally recognized symbol of advertising effectiveness, celebrating outstanding campaigns that demonstrate exceptional results and innovation every year.

The campaign is part of the Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK)'s social behaviour communication change component, launched under KhairKhwah, a platform to improve access to family planning services for the most vulnerable in Pakistan and disseminate messages for the common good.

The campaign aimed to create awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around the pressing issue of population growth in Pakistan.

Drawing insights from in-depth research, the campaign sought to challenge societal norms and stimulate constructive dialogue regarding family planning and its impact on the nation's future.

"This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our talented teams at M&C Saatchi World Services Pakistan and London and the client's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society," said Imran Irshad, CEO, M&C Saatchi World Services Pakistan.

"As we proudly accept our first Effie Award, we remain resolute in our pursuit of future success and continue to make meaningful change through impactful communication."The Brown Bag campaign creatively employed multiple touchpoints to engage the target audience, leveraging traditional media, digital platforms, and on-ground activations. With its thought-provoking approach and measurable impact, the campaign has garnered well-deserved attention and acclaim within and beyond the advertising industry.