MC Sargodha Impose Fine Rs 322,200, Seals 38 Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

MC Sargodha impose fine Rs 322,200, seals 38 shops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Municipal Corporation (MC) Officer Zoya Masood imposed a fine of Rs 322,200 on shopkeepers and sealed 38 shops for violating municipal regulations during last month.

Talking to APP, the MC Officer Zoya Masood said that the MC has conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment drive in various areas of the city, adding that during the campaign, markets and bazaars were inspected, and illegal encroachments obstructing pedestrian movement were removed.

She said that Municipal Corporation imposed fine on traders and shopkeepers for violating cleanliness and municipal laws.

She warned shopkeepers to refrain from encroaching on public spaces, threatening stricter action if violations continue.

Zoya Masood said that the anti-encroachment drive aims to provide better facilities to citizens and maintain a clean and organized city. “Citizens have welcomed the initiative, hoping it will continue consistently in the future”, the MC officer added.

