Open Menu

MC Sargodha Staff Assigned Muharram Duties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MC Sargodha staff assigned Muharram duties

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Officer Muhammad Tariq Paroya has said that Municipal Corporation Sargodha staff have been assigned duties to facilitate and protect the mourning processions during holy month of Muharram.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the municipal corporation would complete all arrangements before the first of Muharram. Paroya said that Municipal Officer Tariq Saeed has been appointed as the focal person for the Muharram arrangements, while Municipal Officer (Regulation) Zoya Masood Baloch has been appointed as the focal person for processions and majalis, who would closely monitor all arrangements related to the processions.

He said that the MC staff would ensure cleaning of procession's routes, patchwork and sketching, provision of streetlights, manhole covers, drainage issues and especially provision of freshwater on Muharram procession routes.

A control room has been established in the Municipal Corporation offices which would remain active from 1st of Muharram to 10th of Muharram, he said.

The MC chief officer said that complaints related to majalis and processions would be brought to the notice of the officers of the Municipal Corporation and would be redressed immediately. In case of any complaint, citizens could contact 048-9230530, he added.

Related Topics

Sargodha Sunday All From Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

13 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

15 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

15 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

15 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

18 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

19 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

20 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

20 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan