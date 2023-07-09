MC Sargodha staff assigned Muharram duties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Officer Muhammad Tariq Paroya has said that Municipal Corporation Sargodha staff have been assigned duties to facilitate and protect the mourning processions during holy month of Muharram.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the municipal corporation would complete all arrangements before the first of Muharram. Paroya said that Municipal Officer Tariq Saeed has been appointed as the focal person for the Muharram arrangements, while Municipal Officer (Regulation) Zoya Masood Baloch has been appointed as the focal person for processions and majalis, who would closely monitor all arrangements related to the processions.

He said that the MC staff would ensure cleaning of procession's routes, patchwork and sketching, provision of streetlights, manhole covers, drainage issues and especially provision of freshwater on Muharram procession routes.

A control room has been established in the Municipal Corporation offices which would remain active from 1st of Muharram to 10th of Muharram, he said.

The MC chief officer said that complaints related to majalis and processions would be brought to the notice of the officers of the Municipal Corporation and would be redressed immediately. In case of any complaint, citizens could contact 048-9230530, he added.