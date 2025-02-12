MC seals pharmacies,admin offices of 11 hospitals for lack of parking:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The municipal authorities sealed the pharmacies and administrative offices of over 11 hospitals for failing to allocate parking areas.

According to the Municipal Planning Officer Faisal Malik here on Wednesday, multiple notices were already issued to these hospitals,but they failed to comply with the directives.

The team raided and sealed hospitals including City Hospital, Umar Hospital, Al-Abbas Hospital, Sadiq Hospital, Zaheer Hospital, Bilal Medical Care, Wajahat Hospital, Faiz Memorial Hospital, and Nawan Care Hospital,and others.

Faisal Malik stated that the operation will continue against hospitals, plazas, educational institutions, and commercial establishments that do not provide designated parking spaces.