MC Shujabad observes Kashmir Black Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like in other parts of the country, the Municipal Committee Shujabad marked Black Day to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Shujabad, Salman Zafar, the rally began from the Municipal Committee office and concluded at the Assistant Commissioner’s office.

The rally participants chanted slogans such as "Kashmir will become Pakistan". Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders and citizens, stating that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

He stated, "For the past seven decades, the unarmed people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling for freedom. The hearts of 220 million Pakistanis beat with the Kashmiri people, he remarked.

He further declared that Indian oppression could not silence the voice of Kashmiris and that the blood of the martyrs would bear fruit.

Employees of various departments, civil society activists and students also joined the rally. Prayers were also offered for the safety of Pakistan, protection of Kashmiri brothers and sisters on this occasion.