MC stresses officials neat & healthy environment on Eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during his visit to different areas of the city here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Shaikh said there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

The Municipal Commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.