MC Sukkur stresses municipal officers to improve performance

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday called upon the municipal officers to work with a team spirit and show maximum improvement in performance for the provision of municipal services.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here. The Municipal Commissioner also directed the officials of the Sanitation department to gear up cleanliness work and to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational. He said that the availability of a clean and healthy environment bears immense significance for protection from several fatal diseases.