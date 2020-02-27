UrduPoint.com
MC Sukkur Visits Different Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

MC Sukkur visits different areas

Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur Municipal Administration, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here on Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.

Muhammad Ali Shaikh further told that municipal administration was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens to encourage plantation and to turn the Sukkur city into a green town, the administration has prepared a proper plan which was being implemented in the first week of March 2020, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the tree plantation campaign.

He said the Sukkur administration, on the directives of the Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh would launch district wide drive to plant 10 million trees in coming years to counter challenges of global warming and deforestation, he added.

Everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees else the landwill turn into a desert as the glaciers are already melting owing to the global warming, he said, adding that the tree plantation campaign would also help address the challenge of growing pollution.

