MC Sukkur visits different union councils

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Pir Illahi Bux has said that the municipal administration would ensure cleanliness, including active removal of offal of sacrificial animals in the town on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this during visits to different union councils in the city to review the Eid arrangements here on Friday.

He also sought the cooperation of the town residents and said that the offals are disposed of on notified places and the town staff is also informed about it.

He said that the blood of the sacrificial animals be immediately removed and place of slaughtering of the sacrificial animals be also properly washed.