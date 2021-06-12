UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MC Team Seals Illegal Plaza

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

MC team seals illegal plaza

Metropolitan Corporation (MC) sealed illegal plaza constructed without proper approval of building map during a special crackdown launched against illegal constructions here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation (MC) sealed illegal plaza constructed without proper approval of building map during a special crackdown launched against illegal constructions here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Javed Akhtar Mahmood, the corporation launched a crackdown against illegal constructions in the city.

The corporation team led by Municipal Officer Malik Ashfaq along with building inspectors launched operation at Nawabpur road and sealed an illegal plaza. The officers warned owner of the building to get building map approval as soon as possible otherwise the building would be demolished.

Meanwhile, the team removed various illegal constructions and encroachments from the Railway road and took material into custody. The team also get registered FIR for interfering in state affairs.

Related Topics

Multan Road FIR From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police issues 10,635 Fines to Violators of P ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan plans  to end two-match Test series from ..

19 minutes ago

Football: African friendly results

3 minutes ago

Only 60,000 KSA residents to perform Hajj this yea ..

25 minutes ago

People of Sindh hailed federal budget 2021-22

25 minutes ago

Realistic, futuristic training imperative for main ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.