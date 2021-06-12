MC team seals illegal plaza

Metropolitan Corporation (MC) sealed illegal plaza constructed without proper approval of building map during a special crackdown launched against illegal constructions here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation (MC) sealed illegal plaza constructed without proper approval of building map during a special crackdown launched against illegal constructions here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Javed Akhtar Mahmood, the corporation launched a crackdown against illegal constructions in the city.

The corporation team led by Municipal Officer Malik Ashfaq along with building inspectors launched operation at Nawabpur road and sealed an illegal plaza. The officers warned owner of the building to get building map approval as soon as possible otherwise the building would be demolished.

Meanwhile, the team removed various illegal constructions and encroachments from the Railway road and took material into custody. The team also get registered FIR for interfering in state affairs.