MC team seals illegally underconstruction plaza

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation (MC) launched crackdown against illegal constructions and sealed an underconstruction plaza on Thursday.

The MC team took action as 50 shops consisted illegal plaza was being constructed into Dost plaza.

Muncipal officer MC Malik Ishfaq said that various notices were served to dost plaza owner.

He said that Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood had given task crackdown against illegal constructions in the city.

He said that citizens should get approval before construction otherwise strict legal action will be taken.