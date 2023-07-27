MC to be converted on solar system: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that Municipal Corporation offices would be converted on solar system to reduce its expenditures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that Municipal Corporation offices would be converted on solar system to reduce its expenditures.

Chairing a meeting, she reviewed budgetary estimates for Municipal Corporation of Faisalabad and said that special funds would be earmarked for the establishment of complaint cell, whereas, paperwork should be started to make waiting area air-conditioned.

She said that toilet blocks must be at public places in the city and said that two new parking stands should also be established in the city under the direct management of Faisalabad Parking Company.

She directed to remove all illegal U-turns on city roads and said that no U-turn should be constructed by anyone without its approval and NOC.

She directed the revenue staff to accelerate their efforts for speed up the recovery process and finalize the Municipal Corporation Budget on urgent basis.

The commissioner was also briefed about various ongoing development schemesin the city and she directed for their early completion.

Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Watto and others were also present in the meeting.